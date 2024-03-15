Sonepur: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to extend services of three pairs of trains to this town keeping in mind the aspirations of local people. Recently train tracks from Bolangir were extended till Sonepur town.

ECoR sources said the Bhubaneswar-Bolangir-Bhubaneswar Express and two pairs of passenger trains will be extended up to Sonepur. The 12893 Bhubaneswar-BolangirSonepur Superfast Express will leave Bolangir at 13.45 hours and will reach Sonepur at 15.15 hours.

Similarly, the 12894 Sonepur-Bhubaneswar Superfast Express will leave Sonepur at 13.00 hours and reach Bolangir at 14.25 hours. It will then leave Bolangir at 14.45 hours and reach Bhubaneswar at 21.45 hours. The regular services of this train commenced from March 14 from the railway station here.

Officials said that the timings and stoppages of the 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Sonepur Bhubaneswar Express will remain unchanged from both directions. Between Bolangir and Sonepur, the train will stop at Bichhupali, Jhartarbha and Narsingh Garh railway stations. The Bolangir-Bichhupali passenger will be extended up to Sonepur March 15 onwards. The 08305/08306 BolangirBichhupali-Bolangir passenger will leave Bolangir at 08.15 hours and reach Sonepur at 09.45 hours. In the return direction, it will leave Sonepur at 10.45 hours and reach Bolangir at 12.00 hours.