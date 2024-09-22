Balasore: Three women were arrested for allegedly obstructing an ‘Anganwadi’ worker in discharging her duties and assaulting her publicly in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Mahapada village under the Singla police limits September 20.

Based on a written complaint by the ‘Anganwadi’ worker, three women have been arrested, Singla Police Station officer-in-charge Bhuban Mohan Sethi said.

The investigation is underway and action will be taken if anybody violates laws, he said.

The ‘Anganwadi’ worker, identified as Urmila Samal, was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by villagers for “failing to serve eggs” in the mid-day meal at Mahapada Anganwadi centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida talked to her via phone Saturday and expressed concern over the incident,

During the conversation, Urmila alleged that she was attacked for “organising women for ‘Subhadra Yojana’, a women-centric scheme.

Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, also spoke to the chief district medical officer (CDMO) and the superintendent of police (SP) and directed them to take appropriate action in connection with the incident.

PTI