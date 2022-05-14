Nayagarh: Bringing laurels to the state and his hometown, a threeyear-old Odia boy from Lathipada village under Nayagarh block has made it to the India Book of Records by dint of his sharp memory. The prodigy, Avash Om Prakash Sahu, has set the record for remembering all the English alphabets, names of four seasons, one Hindi and five English rhymes and the names of 12 months in a year at this tender age. Youngest son of Prabhas Kumar Sahu and Madhusmita Sahu, Om has received medals and appreciation letter for his rare talent.

He also can recite the names of 10 vegetables, eight planets, 13 animals, 10 vehicles, 16 body parts, some opposite words, 1-100 in words and Sanskrit shlokas. He can also sing the National Anthem. Sahu’s mother had recorded the activities of Om and sent them to India Book of Records. “He has a very strong memory since his childhood. He was very curious since birth. So, we started teaching him English words and rhymes and the national anthem.

He grasped everything so quickly when he was only 9-month-old. So, we decided to register his name for IBR quiz,” said Om’s mother Madhusmita. “He has made us proud and brought laurels for Odisha. Although we stay in Bangalore, we are Odias by heart and will be so forever,” she added. “He has always been curious to know about everything that he comes across.

He loves to know more about things like country, continents, oceans, space, etc. The older he gets, the more is his interest in gaining knowledge about everything. We are also supporting him in every step,” his father added. “It is a joyful moment for us and we pray that he keeps ascending new heights and make Nayagarh and Odisha proud,” his father concluded.