Ganjam: The Rushikulya Estuary in Ganjam district, which has carved a niche for itself in the world tourism map, owing to its coastal ecosystem, is currently witnessing the mating of rare Olive Ridley turtles in its blue waters.

In the backdrop of this, the Forest Department has stressed the safety of these rare turtle species. According to the Forest Department, large bales of these marine turtles have been observed mating in the area. Berhampur divisional forest officer (DFO) Sunny Khokhar and assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Dibya Shankar Behera have personally visited Rushikulya Estuary and emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of these turtles. A large number of marine turtles, particularly Olive Ridleys, have chosen Rushikulya Estuary for their nesting.

After traveling thousands of kilometres across the ocean, from areas like Colombo, Japan, and the Kalmunai region, these turtles arrive at the Odisha coastline for nesting. In 2021-22, more than 5,50,000 Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs, and in 2022-23, the number increased to 6,37,000. Meanwhile, strong fencing work is going on from Purunabandha village to Podampeta village by the Forest department to protect the turtles and their eggs from prowling wild animals.