After a record-breaking theatrical run, Mohanlal’s Thudarum is set to make its digital debut on Jio Hotstar. The platform announced that the Malayalam-language crime thriller will begin streaming May 30 in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum has become a landmark in Malayalam cinema. It is Mohanlal’s second consecutive film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark globally, following L2: Empuraan. More significantly, Thudarum outperformed even Empuraan at the Kerala box office, becoming the first film in the state to gross Rs 100 crore.

Released in theaters April 25, Thudarum enjoyed a five-week theatrical window, a rarity in today’s fast-paced OTT landscape. Its strong box-office performance delayed its digital release, but fans now have a date to mark.

A story rooted in memory and suspense

Thudarum follows the life of Shanmughan, a former stuntman turned taxi driver in the quiet town of Perunad Ranni. His vehicle of choice—a vintage Ambassador car—is more than a mode of transport. It is a symbol of nostalgia and resilience, mirroring the journey of its owner. Once hailed as the “king of Indian roads,” the Ambassador serves as a moving tribute to India’s automotive history and adds a nostalgic layer to the film.

Mohanlal’s performance as Shanmughan is both intense and grounded. Sobhana, returning in a prominent role as Lalitha, his wife, lends emotional depth to the story. Their son Pavi, played by Thomas Mathew, finds himself at the heart of the film’s dramatic tensions.

The ensemble cast includes Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, and Krishna Prabha, all of whom contribute to the film’s layered storytelling.

