Bhubaneswar: The villagers of Kimilo in Erasama from Jagatsinghpur have now opposed the establishment of a sea food processing centre. They alleged that the processing centre might pollute the areas close to human habitations.

Many of the villagers have approached the State Pollution Control Board, District Collector and other government offices seeking their intervention into the matter. Many irked villagers complain that the proposed plan is likely to pollute their residential areas which they do not want.

They also cited legal issues like no consent from the Gram Sabha for the establishment of such a plant and lack of adequate approvals and sanctions to go ahead with the project. Some have also accused the plant and the local officers of intruding into the private lands of the villagers for the construction of the plant.

Villagers, in their recent complaint to the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), said that earlier they have approached several local and state government offices seeking relief but in vain. They have now asked the State Pollution Control Board to intervene into the matter and take appropriate actions.

“…in this backdrop we request you to immediately issue stop work order and restrain the proponent from going ahead with the land development and subsequent activities,” the letter to the SPCB said.

In their complaint the villagers said, “The unit requires Consent To Establish under the Air Act 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control) of Pollution Act 1974. As per the information the same has not been obtained but the land development work has already started.”

The villagers conveyed to the board that despite lack of approvals sand filling is going on in the disputed site. Also, for every project, the consent of the Pallisabha is mandatory but in the case of the processing centre, same has not been obtained, they added.

Villagers are said to have objected to such an alleged polluting project in the close proximity of human habitation and sent a petition to Tehsildar Erasama March 27, 2017. Later, another representation was made February 15, 2019 while the third complain was again made on December 31, 2019.