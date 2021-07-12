Gopalpur: Tidal waves again crashed into Rameyapatna village under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district and washed away three houses of fishermen, Sunday.

The affected residents were identified as R Chandrama, R Trinath and L Hemavati in the village. The incident occured 10 days after tidal waves had crossed the coastline and washed away three houses in the village.

The incident has sparked panic in the village. Residents fear that many of the houses are also facing danger and might soon crumble under the devastating tidal waves anytime soon.

Reports said the village comprises 650 families mainly of fishermen community who eke out their living by fishing from the sea.

The incident was first reported in 2016 when the wind changed direction and started blowing southwards due to heavy deposit of sand at Bahuda river mouth.

As a result, tidal waves crossed the coastline and destroyed many lives and properties in the village. Even a ‘Sahi’(street) in the village got submerged under the sea water.

On being informed, Chikiti tehsildar and BDO reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The villagers demanded a permanent solution to the problem as the incident has become routine during the monsoon.

