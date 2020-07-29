Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: It’s no more burning bright. Yes, the tiger population in the state has been reduced from 45 in 2006 to 28 in 2018, as per the Tiger Census of India data.

The census states that the poor and continued decline in tiger status in Odisha is a matter of concern. Tiger population in the state was 45 in 2006, but it reduced to 32 in 2010 and stands at 28 in 2014 and 2018 Census.

The report says that the population in the block of Simlipal and Satkosia is severely depressed and is estimated to be around 18. The Census emphasises upon recovering the tiger population by controlling poaching of tigers and their prey through snaring.

The report also stated that around 12 tigers are utilising the Simlipal tiger reserve while eight are within the reserve. In Satkosia, there is only one tiger. The block consisting Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary and Udanti Stanadi Tiger reserve of Chhattisgarh is home to around three tigers.

The study suggested that Bonai forest division is a potential site for the tiger recovery if Simlipal tiger population is restored. This division is connected to Simlipal through forests of Dhenkanal and Keonjhar division.

The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district was camera trapped for the first time for the national tiger estimation program. The report says that one tiger was detected in the sanctuary.

A total of 141 camera traps were laid in Simlipal and 4,400 trap nights were spent in capturing tiger pictures. Only 8 individuals were recorded within the Reserve though 12 were found utilising the Reserve as per data collected during 2018-19. However, the unique feature is that melanistic tigers were recorded in Simlipal which is the only place in the world that has them.

Significantly, the Census revealed that India’s tiger population stands at 2,967 – 70 per cent of the global tiger population. The detailed report was released Tuesday by Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released summary report on the “Status of Tigers in India” in July 2019.

While the all India results of 2,967 tigers (2018) compared to 2,226 tigers in 2014 have brought cheer to tiger lovers, the two tiger reserves of Odisha, Satkosia and Simlipal, have revealed shocking decline in numbers. Most states have done well adding huge numbers in the four-year period after 2014.