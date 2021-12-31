Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff recently updated his fans through his social media that he has started the last leg of “Heropanti 2′ schedule.

Tiger took to his Instagram story to share the poster of the film as he wrote on the picture, “Time to suit up again for one last sched #heropanti2 #eid2022.”

The poster features Tiger in a John Wick – esque avatar as he aims guns from atop a sports car. ‘Heropanti 2’ is the sequel of Tiger’s debut film where he was seen opposite another debutante back then, Kriti Sanon.

Both the actors have since grown strength to strength and have even reunited for their upcoming film, ‘Ganapath’.

As for ‘Heropanti 2’, the film written by Rajat Arora and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is being helmed by choreographer – actor Ahmed Khan and it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.