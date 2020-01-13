Mumbai: Kashmira Irani, who was seen in the Salman Khan-starre Tiger Zinda Hai, says that the superstar is a wonderful person who makes everyone feel elated.

Kashmira had worked with Salman on Tiger Zinda Hai as well as Bharat.

“With Salman Sir, the experience has always been amazing. He is a wonderful person who makes everyone feel elated. He is a veteran and has consistently been very successful and we have a lot to learn from him. A lot that one can take away from his work and he has been in the industry for so long but continues to maintain such high energy performances. It is nice to have had the chance to observe him and learn from his every move,” she said.

As for her upcoming projects, Kashmira shared that she has just shot for an independent film.

“It is a thriller and I’ve never done this genre before, so it was quite exciting for me as an experience. My look in the film is very different from what I usually portray. I’m looking forward to this film. It’s in the edit process and it was so much fun shooting in Nagpur for two months for this. There are few more projects in the pipeline,” she said.

Tiger Zinda Hai will be aired on Sony MAX January 19.

IANS