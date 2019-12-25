Daringbadi: In order to ensure peaceful celebration of Christmas in communally sensitive Brahmanigan and Daringbadi areas of Kandhamal district, police have made elaborate security arrangements while all Churches were illuminated on the eve of Xmas.

According to reports, 10 platoons of police force were deployed in various sensitive areas under Daringbadi and Brahmanigan police limits Tuesday.

Five platoons of police were pressed into law and order service in Brahmanigan and its peripheral areas under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Albinas Kerketta.

Similarly, five platoons of police were deployed near churches in Daringbadi area under the direct supervision of DSP Suryakant Ray. He is being assisted by IIC Koushik Majhi, sub-inspector Gopalkrushna Agupatra, and Anil Dev.

Besides, police in mufti have been deployed in sensitive areas to catch trouble-makers and miscreants.

Tehsildar Nitish Tripathy and BDO Bhaktabandhu Janardhan Dalei were vested with magisterial powers at the two police station limits.

Patrolling has started round-the-clock in these areas. Police conducted flag marches in Brahmanigan and Daringbadi.

Collector Brunda D and SP Pratik Singh have urged all groups to ensure that Christmas is celebrated peacefully.

PNN