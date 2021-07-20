Puri: The district and Srimandir administration have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bahuda Yatra of the deities that will be performed in the Holy City sans devotees for the second year in a row.

In order to ensure that servitors and policemen involved in pulling of the chariots don’t feel the pinch of the soaring daytime temperature, they will be served with ORS drinks. This apart, Fire Services and PHEO authorities have been asked to sprinkle water on the road in regular intervals, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief Krishan Kumar said after holding a review meeting with senior officials here.

Tata Power has been asked to ensure uninterrupted power during the return car festival of the Srimandir deities, Kumar said.

The SJTA has urged devotees and public to stay indoors and witness the festival through television.

On the other hand, lodges and hotels in the Holy City have been vacated ahead of the curfew that is in place from 8pm July 19 to 8pm July 21. “In case of any information regarding any unauthorised check-in at hotels or lodgings during the period, stringent action will be taken,” Puri superintendent of police (SP) KV Singh said.

Sources said that the district police has deployed 22 special teams to check unauthorised entry to the Grand Road during the curfew period. Each team will have a videographer apart from senior police officials. This apart, three mobile teams will also be deployed on the Grand Road.

The SP further said that the security arrangements during Bahuda will also remain in force during Suna Besha, Adharapana and Niladri Bije rituals. “Curfew will also be clamped during the festivities from July 20 to 23 and 10 dedicated teams, each having an executive magistrate and senior police officials, will be deployed on the Grand Road during the period,” Singh said.

As per rituals, the Mangala Alati of the deities will be performed at 4am while Abakash will be performed by 5am. After completion of a few other rituals, the Pahandi of the deities will start at 12 noon and conclude by 2.30pm. The Chhera Panhara ritual will be conducted by 3.30pm. The pulling of the chariots will start by 4pm.

Lord Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are all set to return to the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir from Srigundicha temple here after ending their nine-day sojourn. The three chariots—Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana—have been thoroughly examined by the experts and pulled to the Nakachana Gate of Srigundicha temple ahead of the Bahuda Yatra, said an official of SJTA.

PNN