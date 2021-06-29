Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over high test positivity rate (TPR) in certain districts of the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday asked officials concerned to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 norms in these districts.

Holding a high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the state through video conferencing, Naveen told Police department and other officials concerned to focus on the high TPR districts.

He also directed the officials to expedite door-to-door survey programme in such districts for early tracing, identification and treatment of Covid infected persons and other patients too.

While state’s TPR remained 4.14 per cent Tuesday, a few districts of costal and north Odisha including Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Nayagarh are reporting high TPR.

Regarding preparation for a possible third wave, the Chief Minister suggested that all arrangements for the treatment of paediatric diseases and the training of doctors in this regard should be attached top priority.

In an attempt to manage the future wave of Covid-19, the state government will continue to give emphasis on quick vaccination of all eligible people, Patnaik said. He advised Collectors to personally look into the vaccination programme. Similarly, he asked the officials on ensure timely commencement of the medical oxygen plant in various hospitals. The Chief Minister further directed the officials to continue awareness drives to educate people about Covid-appropriate behaviour.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the situation remained under control in 17 districts of southern and western Odisha as there is a substantial increase in the TPR. However, coastal and northern districts like Cuttack, undivided Puri, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are reporting high TPR. Therefore, special focus is being given on these districts, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra said the infection rate in Ganjam and Jharsuguda districts was below one per cent, while it was 9-15 per cent in Khurda and Puri districts.

Special measures like enforcement of micro-containment zones, testing and others along with lockdown restrictions are being taken up in high TPR districts, Mohapatra said. “The situation is expected to improve by July 15,” he said.

While 5T Secretary VK Pandian coordinated the programme, DGP, district Collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) along with senior officials attended the meeting.