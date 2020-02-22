Bantala: The radio collar tied around the neck of tigress Sundari was removed Friday. It was removed as it was causing discomfort to the animal after she put on some weight.

The big cat is presently lodged inside the enclosure in Raiguda range of Satkosia sanctuary under Bantala police limits of Angul district.

According to information available, the tigress has put on more weight recently. And her neck portion has also become fatter. The collar tied around her neck had been affecting her normal activities.

In order to rid the tigress of this trouble, a ten-member-team comprising of veterinarians and experts of Satkosia and Similipal was formed. The process of tranquilising the tigress started at 10am and lasted till 2pm. it took 30 to 40 minutes for the regress to become unconscious.

Thereafter the collar was removed and her health condition was examined. Her length from face to tail, circumference of her body and neck, her height and length of legs were measured.

When asked, Satkosia DFO Ramaswami P said the radio collar was removed but no new collar was tied.

The tranquillisation was carried out in the presence of Angul regional chief conservator of forests and Satkosia field director Pradeep Raj Karat, Satkosia DFO Ramaswami P, veterinarian Kishore Sahu and some other officials.

After completion of health examination, measurement and removal of collar, another injection was administered to get her back to consciousness. The forest department said all the procedures were carried out without causing any harm to the big cat.

PNN