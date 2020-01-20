Tihidi: Despite the biometric system put in place, large-scale irregularities have allegedly been committed in public distribution system (PDS) in Tihidi block of Bhadrak district.

People of Gobindpaur panchayat alleged that a retailer has been charging more than the price fixed by the government for PDS items. They met the collector and the sub-collector and demanded an investigation into the scam.

The locals warned of an agitation if no action is taken against the retailer before January 27.

Besides, the retailer had bungled the PDS quota of a woman Sulochan Majhi for a year.

In September, 2019, some locals had tweeted to the collector, the sub-collector and the district civil supplies officer and the block civil supplies officer about the irregularities.

Though a three-member investigation team was formed, no action was being taken against the retailer, local alleged.

Another allegation is that the retailer is charging Rs 8 more than the price fixed for a litre of kerosene.

Sub-Collector Pitamabar Samal said action will be taken after an investigation.

PNN