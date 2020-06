Bengaluru: Home grown social app “Chingari” said it has crossed more than 2.5 million downloads.

The short video-sharing app reached the milestone from550,000 downloads in just ten days, the free social platform said in a statement.

Prior to this, the app had garnered about 500,000downloads in just about 72 hours. Biswatma Nayak, co-founder of the Chingari App, said, “In the last few days, we have witnessed a 400 per cent growth in the subscribers of the app.”

Chingari said it allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share

content and browse through feed.

It said it is more rewarding than Chinese app TikTok as creators on Chingari don’t just get fame but money as well for the content they upload on the app.

“Chingari pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that one uploads on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money,” the statement added.

The app is available in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi,

Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Chingari is available for free download on app stores such as Google Play Store and iOS App Store, it was stated.

PTI