TikTok alternatives, Zili and Snack Video, from Chinese developers, feature among the most downloaded video-sharing apps in India after the Indian Government banned 59 apps with Chinese origin, including TikTok.

While Zili is developed by Chinese publisher Xiaomi, Snack Video is developed by Kuaishou. With about eight million installs, Zili has grown 167 percent, in the three weeks following the ban. And Snack Video has been downloaded about 10 million times, in the same period, the report said.

Both the apps, have over 50 million lifetime downloads in the Play Store, and feature under different categories of free apps. While Zili has topped the entertainment category, since early July, Snack Video maintains the top spot in the video players & editors category, since mid-July, as per the Sensor Tower’s daily category rankings.

Snack Video’s privacy policy refers to, Joyo Technology Pte. Ltd, a company registered in Singapore. However, in the privacy policy’s third clause – “Information Storage” it states, “We will store your information within the territory of China.”

Further, the privacy policy also states,” We may share your information with other entities in China or in other jurisdictions worldwide affiliated with us for internal reasons, for business and operational purposes.”

While Zili’s privacy policy mentions, Pinecone International Limited, with no further information on the app developer or where the app information is being stored.

In the first half of 2020, TikTok downloads in India were about 164 million, which is more than a quarter of its global installs, across App Store and Play Store, the report said.

As alternative video-sharing apps are rushing to fill the void after TikTok’s ban, “made in India” apps such as Roposo, Trell, and Chingari are being downloaded, and Roposo taking the lead, with about 71 million lifetime installs. In addition, new features are being tested with existing products like, Instagram’s Reels and YouTube’s Shorts.