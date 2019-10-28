Puri: Despite ban on mobile phone inside the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, videos featuring the premises of the temple are going viral at regular intervals.

This time two TikTok videos featuring temple premises have gone viral on social media.

The videos show the inside view of the temple premises and devotees having ‘Mahaprasad’ at Anand Bazaar. It is said that someone managed to hoodwink the security personnel at the Lions’ Gate and went into the temple with their mobile phone.

Local residents asked how someone could manage to go into the temple with a mobile phone despite the presence of metal detectors and tight check up at four gates of the temple. It indicates that there is a huge laxity in the present security arrangements.

Notably, earlier this month a video featuring an Odia film actress along with her kin having ‘Mahaprasad’ at Anand Bazaar had gone viral.

PNN