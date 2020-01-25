Puri: Ahead of annual Rath Yatra festival of Holy Trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra—in Puri, preparation has started for construction of their chariots. In the first phase, the temple administration Saturday received the first consignment of logs needed for Chariot construction.

As many as 53 logs from Nayagarh forest division reached Puri in two trucks Saturday morning which include 19 logs of 20-feet long Asan wood, 12-feet long Dhaura wood and 34 other logs, said a source.

According to an official in Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, 865 logs are needed for construction of the three chariots. However, with 193 logs already in stock, this year, only 672 pieces of logs will be procured to build the chariots.

These logs will be procured from Nayagarh and Boudh forest divisions, as has been the tradition.