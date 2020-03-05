Khandapada: Preparations have begun for the construction work of chariots ahead of Rukuna Rath Yatra festival of Lord Lingaraj. In the first phase, the temple administration Wednesday received the first consignment of logs needed for construction in Bhubaneswar.

Lingaraj Temple administration has identified mango trees for logs that have been procured from Tikachua village of ward no. 1 NAC of Kandapada block of Nayagarh district with the help of forest officials.

In the initial phase, the logs underwent the usual rituals in front of the block office in the presence of Khandapada forest official Sridhar Panda, Tehsildar Parthasarathi Hansda, and temple senior administrative officer Hemant Kumar Mahapatra.

As many as logs of three mango trees has been sent to Bhubaneswar Wednesday while eight more will be sent in the next phase.

PNN