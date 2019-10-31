Balasore: Forest department officials Thursday seized a timber-laden pick-up van that was found abandoned in the middle of the road near Baunshabania Chhak in Balasore district.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have run away for some reason.

According to forest officials, the matter came to light after some locals and passersby spotted the vehicle Thursday morning with huge amount of timber that was left unattended. Locals immediately informed the forest department and police officials.

On being informed, local police along with the forest department officials reached the spot and seized the vehicle and the timber consignment worth lakhs of rupees.

The source and destination details of the consignment of Acacia timbers are yet to be known. Further investigation is underway.

PNN