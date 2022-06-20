Nilagiri: Timber mafia is reportedly active in Kuldiha sanctuary area of Balasore. The matter came to the fore after it was found that several valuable trees including sal have been chopped off near Takabandh in KC Pur panchayat. The area falls under Jadachua forester. Many wonder how the timber smugglers could cut away the trees despite vigil by the forest officials. Kuldiha ranger Anant Kumar Jena said that the Forest staff has been on leave and the matter has been taken seriously and will be investigated.

On the other hand, the forest department has been generating forests though plantation drives by spending crores of rupees. However, the timber smugglers have set their sight on the valuable tree species. Locals have demanded patrolling in the area to keep tabs on the timber smugglers.