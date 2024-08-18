Kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a prestigious medical institution in Kolkata, has been marred by a series of inexplicable incidents and accidents over past two decades. The most recent and disturbing event, the alleged brutal rape and murder of a young doctor on campus, has sent shockwaves through the medical community and beyond. As protests and outrage erupt across the country, we take a closer look at the timeline of events that have unfolded at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, highlighting the incidents that have raised concerns about safety, security, and the well-being of medical professionals and patients alike.

August 9, 2024: Moumita Debnath, a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, was found dead in a seminar hall on the college campus. She was later declared dead, and an autopsy revealed that she had been raped and murdered.

August 9, 2024 (later): The police arrested a suspect after finding his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene. The suspect is a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police Disaster Management Force and a member of the police welfare association.

August 12, 2024: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced an indefinite nationwide suspension of elective services as a form of protest.

August 13, 2024: The Calcutta High Court asked the state police to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while expressing discontent with the investigation so far. Protests escalated as more than 8,000 government doctors in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, halted work in all hospital departments except for emergency services.

August 14, 2024: Large protests and candlelight marches were held starting at midnight. The protests, called “Women, Reclaim the Night”, were held in Delhi and Kolkata.

August 15, 2024: Shortly after midnight, police used tear gas and a baton charge against a crowd at R.G. Kar Medical College after a group of unidentified individuals toppled the barricade and entered the hospital. Several policemen and protesting civilians were injured.

August 16, 2024: The Indian Medical Association held a nationwide strike across all hospitals. Medical colleges across all the states in India participated in the strike. While emergency and casualty wards remained open, OPD services and elective surgeries were cancelled across hospitals in major cities.

August 17, 2024: Doctors across India protested the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata. The Indian Medical Association called for a nationwide stir, and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) strike was back on.

August 18, 2024:

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder and will hear the case August 20. According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear Tuesday a matter titled ‘In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue’.

As the investigation into the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continues, the medical community and the nation remain in a state of shock and outrage.

The incidents serve as a stark reminder of the need for improved security measures, better support systems, and a safer environment for medical professionals and patients. As the dust settles, one thing is clear – the legacy of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, once a beacon of hope and healing, must be restored through swift action, accountability, and a renewed commitment to the well-being of all who walk its hallowed halls.

PNN