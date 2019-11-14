1990 S Mahendran files plea in Kerala High Court seeking ban on women’s entry to Sabarimala temple.

Apr 5, 1991 Kerala HC upholds age-old restriction on women of a certain age-group entering the temple.

Aug 4, 2006 Indian Young Lawyers Association files plea in SC seeking to ensure entry of female devotees between the age group of 10 to 50 at the Lord Ayappa Temple at Sabarimala.

Nov 2007 LDF government of Kerala files affidavit supporting PIL questioning ban on women’s entry.

Jan 11, 2016 Two-judge bench of SC questions practice banning entry of women at the temple.

February 6 Congress led UDF government takes U-turn, tells SC it is duty bound to ‘protect the right to practice the religion of these devotees’.

April 13 SC says tradition can’t justify ban on women’s entry.

April 21 Hind Navotthana Pratishtan and Narayanashrama Tapovanam files plea in SC supporting entry of women.

November 7 LDF government files fresh affidavit in SC. It said it favoured the entry of women of all age groups.

Oct 13, 2017 SC refers the case to constitution bench.

October 27 Plea filed in SC for gender-equal bench to hear the case.

July 17, 2018 Five-judge constitution bench starts hearing the matter.

July 19 SC says women have fundamental right to enter the temple and questions rationale behind the age group.

July 24 SC makes it clear that the ban on entry of women would be tested on ‘constitutional ethos’.

July 26 SC observes it can’t remain oblivious to ban on entry of women as they were barred on ‘physiological ground’ of menstruation.

August 1 SC reserves verdict.

September 28 SC, in 4:1 verdict, allows entry of women in Sabrimala temple.

October 8 Plea in SC by National Ayyappa Devotees Association seeks review of the judgement.

October 23 SC agrees to hear the review pleas November 13.

November 13 SC agrees to hear the review pleas in open court January 22, but refuses to stay judgement.

November 14 SC declines to stay its verdict.

December 3 Kerala government moves SC seeking transfer of related cases from HC to apex court.

Jan 22, 2019 SC says it may not start hearing in the case till Jan 30 as Justice Indu Malhotra, lone woman judge of the 5-member Constitution bench goes on medical leave.

January 31 SC to hear review pleas February 6.

February 6 SC reserves verdict on review pleas.

November 14 SC refers to larger seven-judge bench for re-examining various religious issues, including entry of women into Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community. The five-judge bench gives 3:2 majority verdict, keeps pending the review pleas.

PNN & Agencies