Dubai: Following is the timeline of the conversations between Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and suspected Indian bookie Deepak Aggarwal that was released by the International Cricket Council. Shakib has been banned for two years, one year suspended, for failing to report these approaches.

In January 2018, he (Shakib) was selected as part of the Bangladesh team participating in a Tri-Series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. During this series, he and Mr Aggarwal engaged in further WhatsApp conversations.

On 19 January 2018, he received a WhatsApp message from Mr Aggarwal congratulating him for being named man of the match in that day’s game. Mr Aggarwal followed this message with a message saying “do we work in this or I wait till the IPL”.

The reference to “work” in this message was a reference to him providing Inside Information to Mr Aggarwal.

He did not report this contact from Mr Aggarwal to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority.

On 23 January 2018, he received another WhatsApp message from Mr Aggarwal in which Mr Aggarwal made another approach to him to provide him with Inside Information, saying “Bro anything in this series?”

He confirmed that this message related to Mr Aggarwal’s request to him to provide Mr Aggarwal with Inside Information in relation to the ongoing Tri-Series.

He did not report this request for Inside Information from Mr Aggarwal to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority.

On 26 April 2018, he played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in its IPL match against Kings XI Punjab.

He received a WhatsApp message from Mr Aggarwal that day asking him whether a particular player was going to be playing in the game that day, i.e. again asking for Inside Information.

Mr Aggarwal continued this conversation with him by talking about bitcoins, dollar accounts and asked him for his dollar account details. During this conversation, he told Mr Aggarwal that he wanted to meet him “first”.

These messages on 26 April 2018 included a number of deleted messages. He confirmed that these deleted messages contained requests from Mr Aggarwal for Inside Information.

He confirmed that he had concerns over Mr Aggarwal, feeling he was a bit “dodgy”, and that, following their conversations, he had the feeling that Mr Aggarwal was a bookie.

He did not report any of the contact and approaches received from Mr Aggarwal on 26 April 2018 to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority.

Mr Al Hasan told the ACU that he did not accept or act upon any of the approaches he received from Mr Aggarwal, in particular, he did not provide him with any of the information requested, nor did he accept or receive any money or other reward from Mr Aggarwal. However, he did not at any time report any of the approaches to the ACU or any other relevant authority.

