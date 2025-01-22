ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has pulled up its sleeves to implement Town Planning (TP) Scheme 8 to support the mega infrastructure project of a 64-km long ring road, while urging the land owners to contribute 40 percent of their land for planned development in peri-urban areas. This was revealed during a meeting convened by BDA Tuesday to discuss the draft TP Scheme 8, covering Andharua and Daspur mouzas on the outskirts of the city. Landowners from these mouzas participated in the meeting and shared their suggestions for the planned development of the region in a transparent manner.

BDA Vice Chairman N Thirumala Naik, Deputy Commissioner (TP) Bhabataran Sahu, Land Offi cer Sipak Kumar Patra, Sub-Collector Manoranjan Sahu, BDO Devi Prasad Mohanty, additional tehsildar Siddhartha Gourab Parida, assistant town planner Mansi Mahanty, and Andharua sarpanch Swarnalata Baliarsingh were present at the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Sahu outlined the objectives of the TP Scheme and provided an overview of infrastructure projects and land acquisition activities completed under earlier TP Schemes 1, 2, 3, and 4, which encompass nine mouzas, including Sahajpur, Naragoda, Paikarapur, Nuagaon, Tamando, Bijipur, and Sijuput. He also highlighted the ongoing progress of the ring road passing through the area. Sahu detailed the steps taken to prepare the draft plan following the declaration of intention for TP-8 January 30, 2024, and discussed the necessary procedures for its successful implementation in accordance with the Odisha Development Authorities (ODA) Act of 1982.

He noted that these TP schemes are periodically monitored by the state government, with financial support provided by both central and state governments for the planned development of the peri-urban areas. The BDA VC assured them of the timely implementation of the scheme and encouraged them to utilise the TP Scheme help desk at Kalinga Nagar TP office for assistance. He also requested the Bhubaneswar Sub Collector to resolve any pending revenue-related issues.