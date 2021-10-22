Mumbai: Dating app Tinder is all set to roll out its newest offering — a series titled ‘The Swipe Ride’, which will be all about uninhibited conversations on what women really expect from their dating lives in the Indian context.

The series will be headlined by social media content creator Kusha Kapila, who will steer the drive as well as the conversation as she picks up a Tinder member to meet her date. The two will talk about an array of issues, from dating and intimacy to how the conflict between age-old traditions and modern beliefs cloud the romantic lives of young people.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will join the conversation with two women this week. The three will be digging into the Tinder app to read some fun bios and discuss matters such as first-date jitters, rules of dating, and the importance of being honest. The first episode of ‘The Swipe Ride’ premieres on Friday on Tinder’s YouTube channel.

Talking about the show, Kapila told IANS: “Indian society has often defined how a woman must conduct herself in all aspects. With ‘The Swipe Ride’ series, to see Tinder’s female members redefine age-old ideas and rewrite their narratives was almost like talking to my younger self, different but yet so similar.”

The show has been put together by a team of talented artistes, including Debbie Rao, known for the web series ‘Better Life Foundation’, who conceptualised the show along with stand-up comics Shreeja Chaturvedi and Supriya Joshi.

IANS