Bhubaneswar: Despite the ban on sale of offline liquor in the state, heavy rush and serpentine queues were witnessed at many outlets here, Friday.

Tipplers were seen throwing social distancing norms and Covid-19 regulations to the winds while buying liquor from the counters here.

Despite the state government’s order of online sale of liquor which would be delivered by Zomato or Swiggy, hundreds of people queued up in front of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) outlets in the state capital.

While the outlets remain overcrowded every day, a surfeit in footfall was witnessed at the counters, Friday, ahead of the Raja festivities and weekend shutdowns (Saturday and Sunday).

“Despite rising number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities haven’t given two hoots to this insidious issue. They are more interested in sealing shopping complexes and markets but not liquor shops. This has become the order of the day now and these liquor shops will soon become hotspots for spread of novel coronavirus,” said Shashank Rout, who runs a de-addiction centre here.

While social stigma is one of the major reasons why people are disinterested for offline buying, the tipplers also complained of inflated prices for home delivery of liquor. As the blanket ban on sale of liquor in the state was lifted after two months, the government imposed a ‘special Covid fee’, amounting to 50 per cent over the MRP, in a bid to generate additional revenue.

However, online platforms that provide home delivery of alcohol charge around Rs 100 extra on a minimum order of Rs 1,000 while Rs 150 on an order of Rs 2,000, with a maximum charge not exceeding Rs 300. “We are already paying 50 per cent extra and the online delivery almost takes it to 75 per cent,” rued Bikash Behera, a resident of Bomikhal area. “I take liquor every day and I get serious withdrawal symptoms if I’m abstained from liquor for some time. I’m ready to pay extra bucks ordering online would help my family members know about my orders. Moreover, I have to stock up liquor as it won’t be available offline during the weekend shutdowns,” explained a buyer outside liquor store.