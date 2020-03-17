Kolkata: The nomination of Dinesh Bajaj, an Independent candidate supported by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the Rajya Sabha polls from Bengal, was cancelled by the returning officer as his affidavit was not in proper format.

“My nomination for Rajya Sabha poll as an Independent candidate has been cancelled as my affidavit was not notarized,” Bajaj told reporters after his hopes of going to the Upper House were dashed.

Polling for five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal is scheduled for March 26.

With the rejection of Bajaj’s nomination, the rest of the five candidates – four of the TMC and one of the CPI(M)-Congress combine – will sail through without a contest. The CPI(M) has nominated senior leader Bikash Bhattacharya for the Rajya Sabha.

PTI