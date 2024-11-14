Chennai: Following the stabbing of a senior oncologist at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital Wednesday, the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FoGDA) announced a boycott of all non-patient-related activities starting Thursday.

The federation stated that it would refrain from non-medical activities, including review meetings, documentation for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and teaching activities in all medical colleges.

However, reports indicate that government doctors in many districts have extended the boycott to all activities, affecting outpatient services across the state and impacting numerous patients.

The FoGDA will determine its next course of action during an executive committee meeting scheduled for November 17.

Meanwhile, Dr KM Abul Hasan, president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Tamil Nadu State Branch, announced that nearly 45,000 doctors across 8,000 private hospitals in the state would join a strike until 6pm Thursday.

Except for emergency services, outpatient care and elective surgeries would remain unavailable during this period.

The IMA also urged the government to pass legislation to declare hospitals as safe zones and to deploy police personnel in casualty wards and Intensive Care Units.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association president, Dr K Senthil, stated, “The agitation will continue until further notice. We will not withdraw until concrete action is taken.”

Association representatives also held discussions with Health Minister MA Subramanian.

FoGDA convenor M Akilan stated that they had given the department a two-day deadline to meet their demands, which include implementing two-tier security at hospitals, designating hospital premises as safe zones, and creating a hospital protection force.

Health Minister MA Subramanian, speaking to the media, said, “We have immediately established a police outpost at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital. The Additional Director-General of Police has also committed to setting up police outposts wherever necessary.”

He added that CCTV camera installations were underway at Primary Health Centres across the state.

