Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday expressed deep grief over death of Odia workers in the ammonia gas leak incident that occurred at a private seafood processing and export facility in Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister, in a condolence message, expressed grief over the tragic incident.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the workers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured Odia workers. The Chief Minister announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of every deceased worker.

Meanwhile, the state Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, in a video message, confirmed the death of five Odia workers in the tragic gas leak mishap at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu June 21.

“As many as seven persons have lost their lives in the tragic incident that shocked the whole nation, as well as Odisha. Out of those dead, five workers are reported from Keonjhar district in Odisha. Our government, after getting the information, CM Majhi immediately called a meeting in which the Chief Secretary was also present. All efforts are being made to return the bodies of the workers to Odisha,” said Singhkhuntia.

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It may be noted that Odisha Government has been in constant touch with Tamil Nadu administration to facilitate assistance for the affected workers. Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg held discussions with her counterpart in Tamil Nadu to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured Odia workers and the provision of all necessary support and assistance.

Following the directions of the CM Majhi, three senior officers of Odisha Government reached Tiruvallur and are coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities to facilitate medical care for the injured workers and oversee other necessary arrangements.

According to police and official sources, leak occurred at a private seafood processing and export facility in Kannigaipair village in Tiruvallur district, where a large number of migrant workers were employed. Many of them reside within the premises.

Around 120 workers, including women from Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand, were reportedly within the factory premises when the incident took place. Authorities said the suspected ammonia leak originated from the unit’s refrigeration or processing system and quickly spread across parts of the facility.

Workers exposed to the gas began experiencing severe breathing difficulties, dizziness, and irritation. Some reportedly suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose, indicating the intensity of the exposure. The leak occurred at a private seafood processing and export facility in Kannigaipair village in the district where a large number of migrant workers were employed. Many of them reside within the premises.