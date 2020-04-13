Khurda: Monday being Maha Vishuba Sankranti and Hanuman Jayanti, the Khurda district administration has imposed Section 144 at as many as 36 Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples in the district to restrict gathering at these shrines in view of checking spread of coronavirus.

A petition had been filed before the Khurda executive magistrate and Sub Collector, pleading for Section 144 to be imposed at temples and shrines in the district on the occasion of Maha Vishuba Sankranti and Hanuman Jayanti to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The magistrate accepted the petition and imposed Section 144 at 13 temples in Baghmari, 14 in Begunia and nine temples in Jankia.

However, Sadar DSP Sushil Kumar Mishra informed that Section 144 at Shri Sankatmochan Hanuman temple at Tantamundia Jariput will be in force till April 22. During this ten days’ period starting Sunday, offering puja and darshan of idol has been restricted.

Adarsh police station inspector-in-charge Umashankar Singh said a copy of the Sub Collector’s notice has been pasted on the temple wall for the general public. “Police also made people aware of Section-144 being imposed at the temple through public address system. If violated, stringent action will be taken against the violators,” he informed.

PNN