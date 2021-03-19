It is said planetary movements to a great extent affect the lives of people. The constellation, stars and planets, according to astrologers, determine how a person’s life will progress.

Today’s horoscope will help you plan your goals and targets successfully. Horoscopes are in fact a pointer of the times to come in relationships, jobs and various other subjects.

Aries

People with this Sun sign will have a mixed day. One should be careful in business ventures and not trust anyone. Refrain from making promises to family members. You may be thinking to do good for them, but they have evil and selfish intentions.

Taurus

It will be a mixed day for Taureans. Travelling for business will be successful. If you are employed, you may get a new assignment and family responsibilities may increase. Do take the advice of elders before you take any decision as those will be beneficial. There will be a lot of support from siblings in the family business.

Gemini

People with this Sun sign may face some difficulties, but that is nothing to worry about. It is only temporary. People employed and those running businesses will complete some important pending assignments that will prove beneficial in future.

Cancer

Today will be hectic and may affect your health, so one has to be careful. Sometimes wrong decisions become big problems in future, so think and do good for others. Your father’s advice on some important issue will prove to be very beneficial.