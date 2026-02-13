Puri: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl reportedly died after falling into an uncovered borewell at the District Headquarters Hospital in Puri Friday.

The child, Samayira Nayak, daughter of Ajay Nayak of Mangala Sahi in the Narendra Kona area, had gone to visit her uncle near the hospital.

According to a source, the borewell drilled for construction of a new hospital building was allegedly left open. While playing near the site, she slipped into the borewell. Family members and locals tried to rescue her, but she could not be saved.

Residents raised concerns over safety measures at the construction site. Police confirmed the death and have launched an investigation.

PNN