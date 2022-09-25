Umerkote: In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl narrated before police how her mother was strangulated by her father. After the incident came to light, the deceased woman’s father demanded capital punishment for his son-in-law. The turn of events has left many in the locality surprised. The deceased was identified as Lipika Mandal, daughter of Tapan Mandal from Karagaon under Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district. She married Manik Ghosh of Silati village under Umerkote block seven years ago. Manik had studied hotel management but was unemployed at the time of their marriage. In May this year, the couple had a verbal fight over some issues. A complaint in this regard was filed at Umerkote police station.

Thereafter, Lipika stayed with her parents at Karagaon. In June, Manik’s family came to take Lipika back home, but she did not agree. After a meeting with the villagers, she returned to her in-laws’ house. Subsequently, the couple along with their daughter left for Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh where Manik got a job in a hotel. At about 6 am Monday, Manik called one of his friends from Karagaon who lived in Kakinada and told him that Lipika fainted at night and did not respond. Manik’s friend rushed to his residence and saw strangulation mark on her neck.

However, Mahi Ghosh, the twoand-a-half-year-old daughter of Lipika had seen what had happened to her mother. She revealed before police that her father strangled her mother. Manik later admitted before the police that after Lipika fainted, he put his finger near her mouth. She bit his finger. He got angry and strangulated her. After a post-mortem, the body was handed over to the deceased’s parents. Tapan along with his granddaughter took the body to Karagaon in an ambulance. Later, Lipika’s body was taken to her in-laws’ house where her last rites were performed. Lipika’s father alleged that Manik had sold off 4 acre land that was in the name of Lipika. He asserted that his daughter was not sick and her husband murdered her in a planned way. Tapan demanded capital punishment to his son-in-law.