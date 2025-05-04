Jamshedpur: The toll rose to three in the collapse of a state-run hospital corridor in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district as one more body was recovered from there, an official said Sunday.

Two others, who were injured in the incident, are undergoing treatment, he said.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said three people died in the hospital corridor collapse.

Altogether 15 people got trapped after a portion of the corridor on the second floor of the MGM Hospital’s medicine department in Jamshedpur’s Sakchi area collapsed around 4 pm Saturday, police said.

MGM Hospital superintendent Nakul Choudhary said, Two persons were injured in the incident. An aged woman, whose condition was serious, was referred to Tata Main Hospital, he said.

Twelve people, including the injured, who were rescued from the site, have been provided immediate medical assistance, Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum Ananya Mittal said.

A committee has been formed to probe the incident and has been asked to submit a report in 48 hours, he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also ordered a probe into the collapse of the hospital corridor.

Ansari said he, along with the additional chief secretary of the health department, visited the site following the direction of the chief minister.

NDRF and the district administration are engaged in rescue work. A high-level probe has been ordered. Strict action will be taken against the culprits in a week, Ansari posted on X.

He said that the government would give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured person.

