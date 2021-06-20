Hyderabad: Celebrities from Telugu film industry took to social media and expressed their love for their fathers. From Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan to Rashmika Mandanna, actors didn’t hold back from showering love for their ‘heroes”.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu uploaded a candid picture with father, legendary actor Krishna and captioned it: “My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you’re all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father’s Day Nanna”.

Actor Ram Charan, also posted a picture on his Instagram with father, renowned actor Chiranjeevi and captioned it: “Time with u is time treasured forever!! Happy Father’s Day!!”

Actress Rashmika Mandanna uploaded a story on her Instagram account with her father Madan Mandanna and wrote: “Happy Papa Day… Papa.. I love youuuuu”

Actor Nithiin, uploaded a picture from him childhood days with his father Sudhakar Reddy and captioned it as: “Happy Father’s Day to the backbone of our family and the person who had been with me through thick and thin. You are the best dad & my super hero .. love u loads.”

Actress Eesha Rebba uploaded a story with her father to wish him and wrote on it: “Happy Father’s Day, Daddy”.