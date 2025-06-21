Actress Sofia Vergara, 52, recently shared some throwback steamy white bikini pictures on Instagram, flaunting her fit physique.

The America’s Got Talent judge kept her caption short and simple: “#tbt Miami.”

The carousel of images was taken in a tropical location where her golden glow and slightly wet hair were on display.

On the personal front, she is embracing single life following her split from actor Joe Manganiello.

Vergara and Manganiello, who wed in November 2015 after a whirlwind romance, announced their divorce in 2023. The former couple issued a joint statement at the time, saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source later told aceshowbiz.com that the two had been “growing apart for some time” and had tried to work through their differences before ultimately deciding to part ways.

Manganiello is best known for his role in the Magic Mike film series.