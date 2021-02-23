New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi. She had been arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protests. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted relief to Disha Ravi on a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000 and two sureties of like amount.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bangalore and brought to Delhi. She was currently in police custody. The judgement will be a huge relief to Ravi as well as two other co-accused, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

Meanwhile in a separate development, Muluk moved Tuesday a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail. The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday also before Judge Dharmender Rana. Muluk had got transit bail from Bombay High Court February 16 for 10 days. He, along with Ravi and another accused Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges.

Details to follow