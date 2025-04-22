As geopolitical tensions rise and technology reshapes modern warfare, several nations are stepping up efforts to boost their military capabilities. The Global Firepower (GFP) Index for 2025 has ranked countries based on their Power Index Score, a metric that evaluates over 60 factors—including troop strength, air and naval power, and logistical flexibility. In this ranking, a lower score indicates a stronger military.

Here’s a look at the top 10 military powers in the world, as per the GFP report for 2025:

United States – Power Index: 0.0744

Leading the pack once again, the U.S. boasts a robust military with 2.1 million personnel, 13,043 aircraft, and 4,640 tanks. Backed by unmatched global reach and an expansive air force, America maintains military bases around the world.

Russia – Power Index: 0.0788

Russia follows closely with 3.5 million personnel, 4,292 aircraft, and 5,750 tanks. Renowned for its vast armored fleet and nuclear arsenal, Russia remains a dominant force, especially in terms of ground power.

China – Power Index: 0.0788

Matching Russia’s score, China ranks third with 3.1 million military personnel, 3,309 aircraft, and the largest number of tanks in the top 3—6,800 units. China is rapidly investing in cutting-edge defense technologies.

India – Power Index: 0.1184

India ranks fourth with the largest military manpower among the top 10—over 5.1 million personnel. With 2,229 aircraft and 4,201 tanks, India is strengthening its military as its economy continues to expand.

South Korea – Power Index: 0.1656

In fifth place, South Korea fields 3.8 million personnel, 1,592 aircraft, and 2,236 tanks. Given its proximity to North Korea, a major portion of its forces are stationed along the heavily fortified border.

United Kingdom – Power Index: 0.1785

With 1.1 million personnel, 631 aircraft, and a relatively modest tank fleet of 227, the UK maintains strong naval and air defense capabilities as part of NATO.

France – Power Index: 0.1878

France has a smaller active force, with 376,000 personnel, 976 aircraft, and 215 tanks, but its power lies in its modern air force, nuclear deterrence, and overseas deployments.

Japan – Power Index: 0.1839

Known for its technological innovation, Japan maintains 328,150 military personnel, 1,443 aircraft, and 521 tanks, focusing heavily on defense and maritime security.

Turkey – Power Index: 0.1902

Turkey ranks ninth with 883,900 personnel, 1,083 aircraft, and 2,238 tanks. Straddling Europe and the Middle East, Turkey plays a strategic military role in both regions.

Italy – Power Index: 0.2164

Italy, a key NATO member, rounds out the top 10 with 280,000 personnel, 729 aircraft, and 200 tanks. While smaller in size, its strength lies in mobility and alliances.

Where is Pakistan?

India’s neighbour, Pakistan, ranks 12th in the GFP 2025 list, with a Power Index score of 0.2513. It has a sizable military force of 1.7 million personnel but falls short of the top 10 due to limited air and armoured capabilities.

