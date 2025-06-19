While the Odia film industry has produced its share of cinematic gems, some of its brightest female stars have also carved a space for themselves in the Hindi entertainment world. Be it through parallel cinema, national television, or OTT platforms, these women have crossed state and language barriers to leave a mark on the wider Indian screen. Here’s a look at five Odia actresses who made it to the Hindi entertainment industry.

Nandita Das: The face of India’s parallel cinema

Born in Bhubaneswar, Nandita Das is one of the most internationally acclaimed Indian actresses, known for choosing bold, socially relevant roles. A graduate from Delhi’s Miranda House and holder of a Master’s in Social Work, she shot to fame through Deepa Mehta’s Fire (1996) and Earth (1998), and later worked in Bawandar and Aks.

She also made a mark as a director with Firaaq (2008) and Zwigato (2022), the latter set in Bhubaneswar and starring Kapil Sharma. In 2005, she became the first Indian on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival.

Notable Hindi Films: Fire, Earth, Bawandar, Aks, Zwigato

Apsara Rani: RGV’s Odisha discovery

Anketa Maharana, credited as Apsara Rani, is an Odia-born dancer and actress who shot to national fame when Ram Gopal Varma cast her in his 2020 edgy thriller Thriller. RGV personally introduced her as an “Odia beauty” on Twitter, citing her Odisha roots and upbringing in Dehradun.

Thriller was presented as a successor to RGV’s bold digital releases Climax and Naked. RGV gave her the name Apsara Rani specifically for this project.

She later starred in Dangerous (India’s first lesbian crime-action film) and is being featured in RGV’s D Company series.

Notable Hindi Work: Thriller, Dangerous

Prakruti Mishra: From state awards to national TV

Born in Bhubaneswar, Prakruti Mishra began her career as a child artist in Odia cinema and television. She rose to national prominence after winning a Special Mention at the 65th National Film Awards for her role in Hello Arsi (2017), a film that tackled urban loneliness and identity.

She then moved into Hindi television, playing key roles in shows like Bitti Business Wali (2018) and Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki (2017), and later appeared in MTV’s Ace of Space 2 (2019). With a combination of beauty, discipline and acting depth, Mishra continues to balance regional films and national exposure.

Riyana Sukla – Cuttack’s star on the big screen

Born in Cuttack, Riyana Sukla made her mark in Bollywood with Kashi… In Search of Ganga (2025), co-starring Sarman Joshi

She’s also featured in Hindi movies like Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi, Mr MBA, and Lucknowi Ishq.

Kavya Keeran – Odisha’s talent crosses to Hindi cinema

Bhubaneswar-born Kavya Keeran began in prominent Odia productions (Kaunri Kanya, 2013) and earned state awards for Khusi (2019) and Shahid Raghu Sardar (2020)

She expanded her horizons in Hindi with Rang-E-Ishq (2015) and appeared in the music video Tu Ki Kitta (2022).

PNN