Mumbai: Top actresses like Hema Malini, Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai started their career with South movies. They first established themselves in South movies before shifting their base to the Hindi film industry.
There are a lot many other actresses who followed the suit. Here’s a list of the actresses.
Deepika Padukone: The most attractive actress started her acting career with the Kannada movie, “Aishwarya” directed by Indrajit Lankesh in 2006. She acted with Upendra and went on to gain popularity in the South. She was an also part of several ad campaigns during that time. She then stepped into Bollywood, and rose to fame with her first flick “Om Shanti Om.”
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Miss World 1994, born as a South Indian, kick-started her career in Tamil industry, and acted in two films. She did “Iruvar” and “Jeans,” and gained popularity down South right away. She then shifted to Bollywood and now she’s the queen of the Bollywood industry and has been ruling it for the past 10 years. She has also been a part of English movies like The Pink Panther 2, The Mistress of Spices, Bride and Prejudice, and many others.
- Kriti Sanon: She acted opposite Mahesh Babu in a movie directed by Sukumar, “1- Nenokkadine”. She was well known for her role in the film and is now doing another movie in Telugu. She also tried her luck in Bollywood and gained instant success in her first film “Heropanti” opposite Tiger Shroff.
- Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif started her acting career in a Telugu film “Malliswari” opposite Venkatesh. She did the role of a princess in the movie directed by K.Vijaya Bhaskar in 2004. She then jumped to Bollywood and has acted with all the top actors.
- Ileana D Cruz: She did her debut in a movie titled “Devadasu” directed by YVS Chowdary in 2006. She has given many hit movies in Telugu like Pokiri, Jalsa, Julayi, Kick, andothers. She then did her Hindi debut in the year 2012 in the movie called “Barfi” opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
- Pooja Hegde: The Miss Universe started her acting career with a lot of advertisements. She then featured in two Telugu movies titled “Oka Laila Kosam” and another movie “Mukunda” in 2014. She acted with famous Telugu heroes and became popular after these two movies. She then acted in a Tamil movie “Mugamoodi” directed by Mysskin, a famous director, and producer in the Tamil industry. Pooja then shifted to Bollywood, and featured as the lead actress in “Mohenjo Daro” directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, and acted opposite Hrithik Roshan.