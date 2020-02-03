Mumbai: Top actresses like Hema Malini, Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai started their career with South movies. They first established themselves in South movies before shifting their base to the Hindi film industry.

There are a lot many other actresses who followed the suit. Here’s a list of the actresses.

Deepika Padukone: The most attractive actress started her acting career with the Kannada movie, “Aishwarya” directed by Indrajit Lankesh in 2006. She acted with Upendra and went on to gain popularity in the South. She was an also part of several ad campaigns during that time. She then stepped into Bollywood, and rose to fame with her first flick “Om Shanti Om.”