Bhubaneswar: The National Rugby 15s Championship – Division 1 is all set to make its comeback, bringing together the country’s top men’s and women’s rugby clubs for a week of high-intensity action at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Organised by the Indian Rugby Football Union with the support of the Sports and Youth Services Department and the Odisha Rugby Football Association, the tournament will be held from March 7 to 13.

The tournament will feature 10 teams in the men’s competition and 6 teams in the women’s competition, bringing together some of the best club talent in the country, including historic rugby institutions like Bombay Gymkhana and Calcutta Cricket & Football Club, alongside emerging powerhouses of Indian club rugby.

In the men’s competition, teams competing for the title include Delhi Hurricanes, Future Hope Harlequins, CC&FC, KISS RC, Rebels Rugby Club, Bombay Gymkhana, Sergeant Institute, Bangalore Rugby Club, Delhi Lions, and Odisha RC.

The women’s competition will feature Odisha RC, Delhi Hurricanes, Future Hope Harlequins, CC&FC, Rugby Warriors Kerala, and Chandigarh United, promising exciting matchups as clubs battle for the big prize. The National Rugby 15s Championship is the biggest club rugby tournament in India, serving as a crucial platform for emerging players to showcase their skills and earn selection opportunities for the national 15s setup.

With scouts and national selectors closely monitoring performances, the tournament continues to play a vital role in strengthening India’s rugby talent pipeline. The previous edition held in 2024 saw Odisha RFC clinch the title in the women’s category, while Delhi Hurricanes emerged as Champions in the men’s competition