Cuttack: Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh Friday evening, dismissed reports of a scuffle between security personnel and members of a Kali Puja committee when an idol immersion procession was passing through Chandni Chowk area of Odisha’s Cuttack.

Reports in a section of the media had stated that a few members of the Bakharabad puja committee were beaten up by security personnel on duty without any provocation when the procession was moving through the area.

Singh said there was no truth in such reports.

“No scuffle took place, and no tension prevails in the area. The immersion procession continues normally,” Singh told PTI.

Nearly 50 platoons (1,500 security personnel), including jawans of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), have been deployed for the immersion processions in the city to maintain law and order, police sources said.

Earlier this month, several people, including a deputy commissioner of police, were injured after clashes broke out between two groups during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, a court in Cuttack granted bail to 22 out of over 31 people arrested in connection with the clashes October 4 and October 5. They were granted bail Thursday and released from jail Friday.