The introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has changed many a field. Photography is no exception. Smartphone users who want to take good quality pictures without worrying about manual camera settings or learning the ropes of photography can make the best use of the hardware of a phone with AI-enabled cameras.

Given the benefits AI brings to the board, it has more or less become a common feature in modern smartphones in the last few years. That said, quite a lot goes into the programming of the AI in phones to accurately understand the environment the user wants to shoot and optimize the hardware accordingly. This, probably, is the result why two different phones with the same hardware might take vastly different pictures even with AI-mode enabled.

Here is a list of some of the best AI-enabled camera phones you can lay your hands on.

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max: Apple’s flagship iPhones have always been known for their superlative cameras. It won’t be a stretch to say, the usage of AI has taken the quality of photographs in iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max to another level. If budget is of no constraint, Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are easily among the safest bets. With AI integration, the iPhone 11 Pro series is an easy choice to take right shots just about in any occasion.

Google Pixel 3/3 XL: At the time of their launch, the Google Pixel 3 series completely shook the smartphone camera world by the sheer quality of photographs under any lighting condition. AI, of course, had much to do behind the success. Rather than detecting the scene, the AI allows the 12.2MP camera to take ‘portrait’ shots, which usually requires two cameras. The Google Pixel 3 camera also has night sight built-in that uses AI and machine learning to capture maximum light that translated into maximum details in the photographs even under low-light conditions.

Xiaomi Mi A3: If Apple and Google phones are out of one’s reach, there are always alternatives. Over the years, Xiaomi has made great strides in the camera department. The Mi ‘A’ series of Xiaomi is particularly known for its camera prowess. The latest in the series — Mi A3 – is a good AI-enabled camera phone that won’t cost you a bomb. Besides, it is going to offer a near-stock Android experience. The 48MP AI camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor on the back has AI scene detection while the front camera has an AI Portrait mode resulting in great photographs.

Oppo Reno2 Z: This phone from Oppo is not only among the better-looking phones out there but also uses AI effectively to take high-quality pictures. The company has used AI Beauty Mode in the front-facing 16MP camera to recognise skin tones to adjust the camera according to the ambient light resulting in great pictures. Besides, the phone comes with top-end specifications such as 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, octa-core Helio P90 processor and a long-lasting 4,000mAH battery.

Vivo S1: Vivo S1 features an AI triple camera setup on the back as well as an AI 32MP front camera. The 16MP primary camera on the back is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor that allows you to take better compositions with greater accuracy under all lighting conditions. The front camera is equipped with features such as AI Selfie Lighting, AI Face Beauty and AR Stickers giving the users Instagram worthy pictures.