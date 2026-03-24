Malkangiri: In a major blow to Maoist groups, the most-wanted top leader Papa Rao surrendered before police in Bijapur Tuesday, along with 17 other senior cadres.

Papa Rao was active in Maoist operations across Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. He was allegedly involved in the 2010 Dantewada Maoist attack, in which 76 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and several others injured. He was also accused of targeting CRPF camps.

His wife, Urmila, was also an active and influential Maoist leader. She was killed in an encounter with security forces inside Indravati National Park November 13, 2025.