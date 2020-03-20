New Delhi: The total cases of coronavirus spiked to 206 Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed.

“A total of 206 positive cases have been reported in the country so far along with four Casualties,” Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal told media.

The Health Ministry also shared the data of COVID-19 cases on its website. The total number of active cases jumped to 196 from 171 within eight hours.

The total number includes 196 active coronavirus cases and one migrated COVID-19 patient. The ministry said that there were at least 191 Indians and 32 foreign nationals, infected with novel coronavirus. Of these 23 people recovered and discharged from the hospital while four persons died.

Maharashtra remained as worst hit state with total 52 cases and one casualty. After Maharashtra, Kerala has 28 confirmed and active cases of the infection. Three patients have cured earlier. Delhi has 17 cases, of which 5 persons have recovered and discharged from the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh has 23 cases — all are Indians except one foreign national. Nine people have recovered and discharged from the hospital, said the Ministry.

Andhra Pradesh also confirmed increased cases, a total 3, Gujarat 5, Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana, 17 each. Karnataka has 15 cases, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have reported 3 cases. J&K has 4 confirmed cases while Ladakh has 10.

West Bengal, Odisha and Pubjab have confirmed 2 cases each while Puducherry and Chandigarh reported their first case of COVID-19 infection.

The data was compiled till 5 p.m. Friday.