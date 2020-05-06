Bhubaneswar: Four persons tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 180, official data suggested. The state also recorded two deaths to the contagion.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government, two of the COVID-19 infected men belong to Jajpur and the other two are from Ganjam and Balasore districts. While the Ganjam patient is a Surat returnee, the remaining three are West Bengal returnees.

“3rd Health Update, 6th May. One positive case in Jajpur. 57 yr Male. (Kolkata returnee. In quarantine). Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 180,” the I&PR department tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the health and family welfare department tweeted that the 77-year-old male COVID positive case from Madhusudan Nagar in Bhubaneswar, who had underlying comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease, expired yesterday at KIMS. This is the second COVID-19 death in the state.

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 180 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 117 cases are active, 61 have recovered and two persons have died.