Kolkata: More than 1,500 people were arrested in Kolkata Wednesday for defying the total lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said.

At least 1,054 people were held for violating restriction orders, while 497 others were prosecuted for not

wearing masks, a police officer said. A total of 38 people were apprehended for spitting in

public, he said.

Besides, police also impounded 44 vehicles, he added.

The West Bengal government has decided to impose a complete lockdown twice a week till August 31.

As India progresses into the third phase of COVID-19 Unlock, new guidelines are being issued by administrations around the country. West Bengal authorities have notified that the flight operations in the state would remain suspended on select days on which lockdown has been announced. These dates are — 5th August, 8th August, 16th August, 17th August, 23rd August, 24th August and 31st August 2020.

PNN/Agencies