Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati underscored the transformative power of tourism in driving economic growth, calling it “one of the most vibrant and high-potential sectors” at the valedictory session of the 6th Odisha Tourism Conclave, organised by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) here Wednesday.

“Tourism plays a vital role not only in generating large-scale employment across sectors like hospitality, handicrafts, and transport, but also in infrastructure development and social inclusion,” said the Governor, adding that the sector also contributes significantly to preserving cultural and natural heritage. He praised HRAO for championing the state’s tourism potential and stated, “Odisha’s diverse attractions—from ancient temples and art to wildlife and scenic beauty—make it a truly compelling destination. I assure my full support in making Odisha a globally admired tourism hub.” The Governor noted improvements in connectivity, infrastructure, and sustainable transport, while stressing the development of ‘Jagannath Dham’ as a global spiritual destination. He also highlighted the need to promote Buddhist sites like Ratnagiri, Udayagiri, and Lalitgiri to Southeast Asian tourists. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tourism is now a national priority,” he said, linking world-class tourism infrastructure with the goals of ‘Viksit Odisha by 2036’ and ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’.